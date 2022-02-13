Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.80 ($1.86).

A number of analysts recently commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Anita Frew purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,367.82). Also, insider Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($32,002.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,871.

RR stock opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.98.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

