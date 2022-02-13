Royal Bank of Canada Buys 295,092 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Simon Property Group worth $160,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.83 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

