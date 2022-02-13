Royal Bank of Canada Has $179.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $179,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,136,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,382,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

