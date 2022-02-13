Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.
TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.20.
TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$109.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.42. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
