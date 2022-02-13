Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 599,048 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.47% of Switch worth $213,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Switch by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $2,401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 601,529 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $14,661,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

