Royal Bank of Canada Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

