Royal Bank of Canada Sells 108,987 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Parker-Hannifin worth $190,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

