Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

