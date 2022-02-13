Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
