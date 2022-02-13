Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

