Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
