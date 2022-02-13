Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

DHER opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($163.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

