Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 549 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

