Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avalara were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avalara by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

