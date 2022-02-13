Schroder Investment Management Group Has $177,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 170.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 195.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $39.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

