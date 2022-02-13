Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $35,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMTX opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMTX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

