Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.