Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,349 ($45.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,450.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,583.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($52.91).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

