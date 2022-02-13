Scotiabank Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Cormark decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.32.

MFC opened at C$27.41 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

