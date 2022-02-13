Scotiabank Trims WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price to C$4.40

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WLDBF. Benchmark assumed coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of WLDBF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

