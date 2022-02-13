Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.28 million and $37,400.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00106334 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

