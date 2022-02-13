Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 97,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.