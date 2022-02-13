Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

