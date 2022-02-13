Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTON remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
Second Street Capital Company Profile
