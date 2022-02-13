Secret Reaches Market Cap of $933.46 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $933.46 million and $23.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00014654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

