Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $12.71 on Friday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

