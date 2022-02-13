Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

