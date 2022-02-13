Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.76. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

