Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 21,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharecare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

