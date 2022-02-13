Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

