Sherritt International’s (S) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research note published on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.