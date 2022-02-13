Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 471.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 146,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

