Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $35,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 75,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.