Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
