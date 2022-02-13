Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.