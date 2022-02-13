Shopping (SPI) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $12.10 or 0.00028564 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $259,037.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.97 or 0.06888843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,333.26 or 0.99941909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,587 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

