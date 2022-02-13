Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Grows By 166.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.52.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
