Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Grows By 166.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.52.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

