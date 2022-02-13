Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 434.1%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABQQ stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
AB International Group Company Profile
