Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 434.1%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

