Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Grows By 10,150.0%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 10,150.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.76.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
