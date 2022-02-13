Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 64.3%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.36 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

