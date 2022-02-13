Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 69.4%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 1,739,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.

OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $$5.62 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Separately, Barclays cut Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

