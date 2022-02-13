Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Drops By 60.1%

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,487,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXTG stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Axis Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

