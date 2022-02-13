Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Grows By 572.4%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, an increase of 572.4% from the January 15th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.88.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
