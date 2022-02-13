Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 3,000.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

