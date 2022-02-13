Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Rises By 608.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 608.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.24 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

