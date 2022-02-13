Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 62.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 20,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,160. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

