Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Grows By 261.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $469.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.36 and its 200-day moving average is $508.62. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $469.10 and a 52-week high of $553.50.

BCHHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

