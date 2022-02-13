Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 283.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 118,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

