Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Grows By 181.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a growth of 181.2% from the January 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,199.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CLZNF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Clariant has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

