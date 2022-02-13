Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Drops By 50.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.