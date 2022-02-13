Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Drops By 94.4%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

FJP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

