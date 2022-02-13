Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Increases By 233.3%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EBIZ opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

