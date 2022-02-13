Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Increases By 233.3%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EBIZ opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $37.94.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
